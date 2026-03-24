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Sky Strife: Global Travel Grounded Amid Middle East Turmoil

Global air travel faces significant disruptions following the closure of major Middle Eastern hubs due to the Iran war. Airlines worldwide, including Aegean, Air Canada, and Emirates, have been forced to cancel or limit their flights to key destinations such as Tel Aviv, Dubai, and Riyadh.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 24-03-2026 17:19 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 17:19 IST
Sky Strife: Global Travel Grounded Amid Middle East Turmoil
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Global air travel is in turmoil as major airlines cancel extensive routes due to the closure of key Middle Eastern hubs amid the Iran conflict. Numerous airlines, including Aegean and airBaltic, have been compelled to suspend flights to prominent destinations like Tel Aviv and Dubai, causing widespread disruption.

The situation has prompted airlines such as Delta and El Al Israel Airlines to significantly limit their flight schedules. Delta has paused its popular New York-Tel Aviv route, while El Al operates under severe restrictions, with just 15 flights capped at 50 passengers each.

With the partial reopening of regional airspace, some airlines, including Emirates and Etihad, are cautiously resuming limited operations. Meanwhile, carriers like Lufthansa Group continue to halt services to multiple destinations, reflecting the ongoing challenges in the global aviation sector.

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