Left Menu

Indian Beverage Industry Faces Price Surge Amidst Middle East Crisis

India's alcoholic beverage sector grapples with mounting costs due to Middle East tensions, urging state governments for urgent price hikes. Industry bodies CIABC and BAI seek significant adjustments to counter escalating raw material prices, highlighting an impending financial crisis without swift policy action.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-03-2026 16:23 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 16:23 IST
Indian Beverage Industry Faces Price Surge Amidst Middle East Crisis
Representative Image (File Photo/ANI). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

The Indian alcoholic beverage industry is in turmoil, grappling with unprecedented cost surges driven by the ongoing conflicts in the Middle East. Two major industry bodies have emerged as vocal advocates for urgent price hikes of up to 15%, directly addressing state governments to cushion the impact on the sector.

The Confederation of Indian Alcoholic Beverage Companies (CIABC) has formally requested price adjustments for Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) products. Anant S. Iyer, Director General of CIABC, detailed the proposed increase of Rs 100 to Rs 150 per case, depending on product specifications.

Simultaneously, the Brewers Association of India (BAI), representing beer giants like United Breweries, is pushing for a Rs 25-30 per case rise in beer prices. BAI's Director General Vinod Giri expressed serious concerns over the financial sustainability of beer companies without immediate price increases.

The source of the crisis is a tangled web of disrupted supply chains and soaring material costs, significantly impacting crude oil, energy, and packaging inputs. With the alco-beverage industry significantly contributing to government revenues, leaders insist on swift policy support to avert deeper financial strain.

Drastic increases in costs of essential materials like polypropylene, HDPE, and PET Resin spotlight the severity. Meanwhile, energy costs surged, affecting aluminum and glass production critical for packaging, further fueling financial pressures on the industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as ICE Officers Deployed at Major Airports

Tensions Rise as ICE Officers Deployed at Major Airports

 India
2
Tragedy in the Amazon: Colombian Air Force Plane Crash Claims 34 Lives

Tragedy in the Amazon: Colombian Air Force Plane Crash Claims 34 Lives

 Global
3
Bolsonaro Hospitalized Amid House Arrest Suggestion

Bolsonaro Hospitalized Amid House Arrest Suggestion

 Brazil
4
Desperate Voyage: Migrants Found Packed in Stolen Truck Amid Rising Numbers

Desperate Voyage: Migrants Found Packed in Stolen Truck Amid Rising Numbers

 Mexico

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

From Ideas to Impact: ADB’s New Model for Technology Innovation in Development

Georgia Eyes Green Growth Through New Circular Economy Economic Zones Strategy

Inside Pakistan’s Schooling Gap: Why Millions of Children Remain Out of Class

Beyond the Grid: Rethinking Africa’s Path to Sustainable Electrification

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026