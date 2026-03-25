Indian Beverage Industry Faces Price Surge Amidst Middle East Crisis

The Indian alcoholic beverage industry is in turmoil, grappling with unprecedented cost surges driven by the ongoing conflicts in the Middle East. Two major industry bodies have emerged as vocal advocates for urgent price hikes of up to 15%, directly addressing state governments to cushion the impact on the sector.

The Confederation of Indian Alcoholic Beverage Companies (CIABC) has formally requested price adjustments for Indian Made Foreign Liquor (IMFL) products. Anant S. Iyer, Director General of CIABC, detailed the proposed increase of Rs 100 to Rs 150 per case, depending on product specifications.

Simultaneously, the Brewers Association of India (BAI), representing beer giants like United Breweries, is pushing for a Rs 25-30 per case rise in beer prices. BAI's Director General Vinod Giri expressed serious concerns over the financial sustainability of beer companies without immediate price increases.

The source of the crisis is a tangled web of disrupted supply chains and soaring material costs, significantly impacting crude oil, energy, and packaging inputs. With the alco-beverage industry significantly contributing to government revenues, leaders insist on swift policy support to avert deeper financial strain.

Drastic increases in costs of essential materials like polypropylene, HDPE, and PET Resin spotlight the severity. Meanwhile, energy costs surged, affecting aluminum and glass production critical for packaging, further fueling financial pressures on the industry.

(With inputs from agencies.)