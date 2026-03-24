Cooperative Sector: Key to India's 2047 Vision

In a significant endorsement of the cooperative sector's role, Minister of State for Cooperation Gautam Kumar Dak outlined its potential impact on realizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a developed India by 2047.

Speaking at the National Cooperative Development Corporation's award ceremony, Dak emphasized the government's strategic push to prioritize this sector, citing a recent membership drive that successfully added 9 lakh new entrants.

He encouraged cooperative societies to draw inspiration from award recipients, underscoring their contribution to the self-reliant India initiative and urging for grassroots-level impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)