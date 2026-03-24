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Cooperative Sector: Key to India's 2047 Vision

Minister of State for Cooperation Gautam Kumar Dak emphasized the crucial role of the cooperative sector in achieving India's development by 2047. He highlighted the government's efforts to expand the sector, adding 9 lakh members and promoting self-reliance. Award-winning societies were celebrated for their excellence and contribution.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 24-03-2026 20:41 IST | Created: 24-03-2026 20:41 IST
Cooperative Sector: Key to India's 2047 Vision
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In a significant endorsement of the cooperative sector's role, Minister of State for Cooperation Gautam Kumar Dak outlined its potential impact on realizing Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of a developed India by 2047.

Speaking at the National Cooperative Development Corporation's award ceremony, Dak emphasized the government's strategic push to prioritize this sector, citing a recent membership drive that successfully added 9 lakh new entrants.

He encouraged cooperative societies to draw inspiration from award recipients, underscoring their contribution to the self-reliant India initiative and urging for grassroots-level impact.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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