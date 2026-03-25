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Near Miss: Attack on Iran's Bushehr Nuclear Plant

Iran's Atomic Energy Organization reported an attack on the area surrounding its Bushehr nuclear power plant. Both the U.S. and Israel are implicated. Fortunately, initial reports indicate no technical damage or human casualties occurred during the incident on Tuesday evening, according to IRNA.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-03-2026 01:09 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 01:09 IST
Near Miss: Attack on Iran's Bushehr Nuclear Plant
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Iran has accused the U.S. and Israel of launching an attack near its Bushehr nuclear power plant on Tuesday evening, as reported by IRNA.

According to Iran's Atomic Energy Organization, the incident did not result in any technical damage or human casualties, based on preliminary assessments.

This development has raised tensions, although its immediate impact appears contained. The international community remains vigilant for further developments on the situation.

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