Near Miss: Attack on Iran's Bushehr Nuclear Plant
Iran's Atomic Energy Organization reported an attack on the area surrounding its Bushehr nuclear power plant. Both the U.S. and Israel are implicated. Fortunately, initial reports indicate no technical damage or human casualties occurred during the incident on Tuesday evening, according to IRNA.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-03-2026 01:09 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 01:09 IST
Iran has accused the U.S. and Israel of launching an attack near its Bushehr nuclear power plant on Tuesday evening, as reported by IRNA.
According to Iran's Atomic Energy Organization, the incident did not result in any technical damage or human casualties, based on preliminary assessments.
This development has raised tensions, although its immediate impact appears contained. The international community remains vigilant for further developments on the situation.
- READ MORE ON:
- Iran
- Bushehr
- nuclear
- attack
- U.S.
- Israel
- IRNA
- Atomic Energy
- technical damage
- human casualties
ALSO READ
Barber Wrongfully Deported Fights Back: $1.3 Million Lawsuit Against U.S. Government
Volatile Markets React to U.S.-Iran Tensions Amid Rising Oil Prices
Debate Ignites Over U.S. Resumption of Nuclear Testing
Pakistan: The Key Mediator in U.S.-Iran Peace Talks?
Tensions Escalate: Israel's Strategic Move into Southern Lebanon