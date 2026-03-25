Left Menu

Daytime Drone Strikes on Ukraine Escalate Tensions

A rare daytime drone attack by Russia on Ukraine killed three people and injured many in Lviv. This marked an escalation from the usual nighttime strikes. Ukrainian President Zelenskiy called for increased pressure on Russia, warning against their continued military engagements without facing significant consequences.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 25-03-2026 01:06 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 01:06 IST
Daytime Drone Strikes on Ukraine Escalate Tensions
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.

In a rare escalation, Russia launched a daytime drone attack on Ukraine, killing three people and injuring dozens in the historic center of Lviv. Buildings, including a UNESCO World Heritage Site, were set aflame as Moscow increased its air assault tactics.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, in a call for immediate international action, emphasized the need for increased pressure on Russia. He criticized Moscow's military campaign, highlighting ongoing civilian casualties and urging allies to provide more air defense systems.

The surprise daylight attack added to the nearly 1,000 drones launched by Russia over a two-day period, intensifying the ongoing conflict. Meanwhile, over 25 missiles and drones were downed in a simultaneous overnight assault targeting Ukraine's infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tensions Rise as ICE Officers Deployed at Major Airports

Tensions Rise as ICE Officers Deployed at Major Airports

 India
2
Tragedy in the Amazon: Colombian Air Force Plane Crash Claims 34 Lives

Tragedy in the Amazon: Colombian Air Force Plane Crash Claims 34 Lives

 Global
3
Bolsonaro Hospitalized Amid House Arrest Suggestion

Bolsonaro Hospitalized Amid House Arrest Suggestion

 Brazil
4
Desperate Voyage: Migrants Found Packed in Stolen Truck Amid Rising Numbers

Desperate Voyage: Migrants Found Packed in Stolen Truck Amid Rising Numbers

 Mexico

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

The truth crisis: How AI is reshaping knowledge and power worldwide

Smart factories face hidden threat: Aging AI models

Generative AI sparks new wave of social and information crises

Trust gap slowing AI integration in energy investment strategies

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026