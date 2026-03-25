Daytime Drone Strikes on Ukraine Escalate Tensions

In a rare escalation, Russia launched a daytime drone attack on Ukraine, killing three people and injuring dozens in the historic center of Lviv. Buildings, including a UNESCO World Heritage Site, were set aflame as Moscow increased its air assault tactics.

Ukraine's President Volodymyr Zelenskiy, in a call for immediate international action, emphasized the need for increased pressure on Russia. He criticized Moscow's military campaign, highlighting ongoing civilian casualties and urging allies to provide more air defense systems.

The surprise daylight attack added to the nearly 1,000 drones launched by Russia over a two-day period, intensifying the ongoing conflict. Meanwhile, over 25 missiles and drones were downed in a simultaneous overnight assault targeting Ukraine's infrastructure.

(With inputs from agencies.)