Reviving Tradition: Maharashtra Launches 'Rajmata Jijau' 3x2 Seating Buses

The Maharashtra State Road Transport Corporation (MSRTC) has brought back 3x2 seating buses. This move, occurring after two decades, aims to enhance passenger comfort and operational efficiency, offering a total of 56 seats per bus, significantly more than conventional buses.

Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis spearheaded the launch of the 'Rajmata Jijau' smart bus service at the legislature complex in the presence of several dignitaries, including Deputy CMs Eknath Shinde and Sunetra Pawar. Nearly 3,000 buses will be inducted in phases, aiming to strengthen Maharashtra's public transportation network.

The newly introduced buses are equipped with advanced safety features and passenger amenities, including CCTV cameras, GPS, and panic buttons. Initially, 50 buses will be deployed in Nagpur, contributing to reduced travel time and easing congestion on bustling intercity routes. This service commemorates Jijabai, a historical icon and maternal inspiration to Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj.

(With inputs from agencies.)