Hema Malini Awaits IFFD 2026 Tribute to Dharmendra
Hema Malini is set to attend the 2026 International Film Festival Delhi, celebrating both Indian and global cinema. A special tribute for her late husband Dharmendra will be featured. The event, starting March 25, promises a star-studded inauguration and continues with a week of film showcases.
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Veteran actor and politician Hema Malini is eagerly anticipating the International Film Festival Delhi (IFFD) 2026, which kicks off this Wednesday in the nation's capital. Ahead of the festival's grand opening, Hema Malini shared with ANI that a heartfelt tribute is planned for her late husband, legendary actor Dharmendra.
Malini extended her congratulations to Rekha Gupta for orchestrating the festival, which spans 4-5 days and features a roster of honored artists. 'Many artists will be honoured at the festival. They are also paying tribute to Dharam ji... So, I will be there to receive it,' she announced. The opening ceremony at Bharat Mandapam will be hosted by Arjun Kapoor and Nimrat Kaur.
The event is set to host film personalities like Vicky Kaushal, Sanya Malhotra, Siddhant Chaturvedi, Anupam Kher, and Lauren Gottlieb, signaling a convergence of talent and industry interaction. Organized by the Delhi Tourism & Transport Development Corporation, in partnership with the Government of Delhi and KPMG, the IFFD spans the city, highlighting a vibrant film culture that is accessible to audiences. This week's festival, running March 25-31, promises screenings, discussions, and industry networking across New Delhi's venues.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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