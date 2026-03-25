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Congress Aims for Kerala Triumph: United Front & Strategic Guarantees

Senior Congress leader Ramesh Chennithala emphasizes the power of united party leadership over a single leader approach in Kerala elections. He discusses Congress's strategy focused on winning elections, implementing strategic guarantees, and addressing anti-incumbency sentiment against the ruling LDF, while dismissing BJP alliances and asserting Congress's wide community support.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Alappuzha | Updated: 25-03-2026 14:51 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 14:51 IST
Congress Aims for Kerala Triumph: United Front & Strategic Guarantees
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In the heated run-up to the Kerala elections, Congress veteran Ramesh Chennithala has outlined a unified leadership strategy contrasting sharply with the singular face of opposing LDF's Pinarayi Vijayan. Unlike projecting an individual for the Chief Minister role, Congress centers efforts on electoral victory, marking a strategic emphasis on collective leadership.

Chennithala underscores Congress's pursuit of anti-incumbency votes, leveraging five guarantees presented by Rahul Gandhi as the ace toward gaining public trust. The party's focus remains stoutly on critical issues, such as economic implications, highlighted by the Kerala State Road Transport Corporation's financial woes, and promises of revenue generation without public burden.

Accusing rivals of thriving on secular fractures, Chennithala claims under-the-table deals between the BJP and the LDF are threats to democratic parity. Yet with a patchwork of societal support and financial strategies, Congress asserts this election as decisive against 'unholy alliances,' professing confidence in a disenchanted electorate veering towards change.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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