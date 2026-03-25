Andhra Pradesh Keeps Power Tariffs Steady for 2026–27
The APERC has decided not to increase electricity tariffs for FY2026–27, protecting consumers across Andhra Pradesh. The government will cover a revenue gap, ensuring no financial burden on households, farmers, and businesses. Reforms encourage industrial growth and clean energy, with structural changes to aid emerging sectors.
- Country:
- India
The Andhra Pradesh Electricity Regulatory Commission (APERC) has announced that there will be no rise in electricity tariffs for the fiscal year 2026–27. This move reaffirms the state government's dedication to shielding households, farmers, and small businesses from escalating power costs.
Despite Discoms predicting a revenue gap of Rs 17,508 crore, the commission approved a lower gap of Rs 15,790 crore, guaranteed to be covered by the government. This assurance keeps all consumer categories free from tariff hikes and additional charges, securing continued financial stability and affordability for consumers.
The commission has also introduced reforms to invigorate industrial activities, such as creating a new tariff subcategory for solar module manufacturing. Moreover, APERC has rejected certain proposals that would have raised consumer costs, maintaining a pro-consumer approach.
(With inputs from agencies.)