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Himachal Budget Empowers Society with Focus on Education and Welfare

Himachal Pradesh has allocated significant budgetary resources focusing on education and social welfare despite the end of the Revenue Deficit Grant. This budget emphasizes support for diverse societal segments, increasing honorariums and pensions, promoting natural farming, and offering free electricity and agricultural sector improvements.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Shimla | Updated: 25-03-2026 20:11 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 20:11 IST
Himachal Budget Empowers Society with Focus on Education and Welfare
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  • Country:
  • India

The Himachal Pradesh government, despite facing challenges from the discontinuation of the Revenue Deficit Grant, has allocated significant provisions focusing on the education sector, according to Dehra MLA Kamlesh Thakur.

In her speech at the state assembly, Thakur highlighted the budget's commitment to support women, children, youth, the elderly, and the destitute. She emphasized the government's efforts to promote self-reliance and address daily needs across society with care and attention.

The budget increases monthly honorariums for Anganwadi and ASHA workers by Rs 1,000, while disability pensions rise from Rs 1,700 to Rs 3,000. The government also aims to enhance security and stability for single women, and efforts are underway to promote natural farming, which benefits small-scale farmers and women in livestock rearing. Furthermore, the government will provide 300 units of free electricity to eligible beneficiaries and raise minimum support prices for agricultural produce like ginger, milk, and turmeric.

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