Delhi's Strategic Vision: Building a Developed Future

Delhi's 2026-27 budget has been hailed by Home Minister Ashish Sood as a strategic developmental roadmap, underscoring an administration focused on citizen welfare. Enhanced capital spending and social welfare initiatives are key features, aimed at transforming the capital's infrastructure and public services.

Minister Sood pointed out notable financial achievements such as increased tax revenue and a significant decline in the city's debt burden. Inflation rates have also plummeted, providing economic relief to the citizens. The budget reflects a comprehensive plan to surpass national economic growth rates while ensuring sustained long-term prosperity.

Investment in education and public transport continues, with initiatives like smart classrooms, electric buses, and free travel for women. Major allocations for water management and basic amenities underscore the government's commitment to progressive governance despite opposition absenteeism in budget discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)