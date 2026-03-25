Left Menu

Delhi's Strategic Vision: Building a Developed Future

Delhi Home Minister Ashish Sood described the 2026-27 budget as a 'roadmap for development', emphasizing people's welfare and infrastructure. With increased capital expenditure and improved financial management, the budget aims at stability and growth. Sood highlighted innovations in education, public transport, and utilities, asserting progress amidst political criticism.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 25-03-2026 20:34 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 20:34 IST
Delhi's Strategic Vision: Building a Developed Future
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi's 2026-27 budget has been hailed by Home Minister Ashish Sood as a strategic developmental roadmap, underscoring an administration focused on citizen welfare. Enhanced capital spending and social welfare initiatives are key features, aimed at transforming the capital's infrastructure and public services.

Minister Sood pointed out notable financial achievements such as increased tax revenue and a significant decline in the city's debt burden. Inflation rates have also plummeted, providing economic relief to the citizens. The budget reflects a comprehensive plan to surpass national economic growth rates while ensuring sustained long-term prosperity.

Investment in education and public transport continues, with initiatives like smart classrooms, electric buses, and free travel for women. Major allocations for water management and basic amenities underscore the government's commitment to progressive governance despite opposition absenteeism in budget discussions.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Tattoo Tells a Tale: The Case of Umesh Khati

Tattoo Tells a Tale: The Case of Umesh Khati

 India
2
Grief and Recovery: Tragedy Strikes at Zojila Pass Avalanche

Grief and Recovery: Tragedy Strikes at Zojila Pass Avalanche

 India
3
Narela's Housing Boom: DDA Flats in High Demand

Narela's Housing Boom: DDA Flats in High Demand

 India
4
Marco Rubio Calls for Change in Cuba's Governmental System

Marco Rubio Calls for Change in Cuba's Governmental System

 United States

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Inside China’s AI playbook: Low-cost models, global reach, and strategic control

Hidden cost of AI layoffs: Why firms may lose in the long run

Digital work isn’t all gains: Hidden costs of remote jobs

How AI is transforming manufacturing into circular, waste-free system

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026