Political Jabs in Uttar Pradesh: Yadav vs. Adityanath

In a pointed political exchange, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav attacked Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over his assertions that the state is now free of 'mafia and mosquitoes,' alleging continued corruption under the current regime.

Yadav accused those in power of exonerating themselves from crimes they once condemned in others. Meanwhile, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, defending Adityanath, stated in Gorakhpur that the 'era of fear, crime and corruption is now over,' emphasizing the state's progress.

Chouhan attributed the state's growth to improved infrastructure, such as the upcoming Jewar airport, while criticizing opposition parties for opposing national interests out of frustration.

(With inputs from agencies.)