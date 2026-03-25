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Political Jabs in Uttar Pradesh: Yadav vs. Adityanath

Akhilesh Yadav criticizes UP Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath's claim of a mafia-free state, alleging ongoing corruption. Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan defends Adityanath, highlighting state developments and dismissing Yadav's remarks as hallucinations. He cites infrastructure growth and the cultural significance of Gorakhpur, while linking opposition frustration to state progress.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Lucknow/Gorakhpur | Updated: 25-03-2026 22:17 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 22:17 IST
Political Jabs in Uttar Pradesh: Yadav vs. Adityanath
Akhilesh Yadav
  • Country:
  • India

In a pointed political exchange, Samajwadi Party chief Akhilesh Yadav attacked Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath over his assertions that the state is now free of 'mafia and mosquitoes,' alleging continued corruption under the current regime.

Yadav accused those in power of exonerating themselves from crimes they once condemned in others. Meanwhile, Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan, defending Adityanath, stated in Gorakhpur that the 'era of fear, crime and corruption is now over,' emphasizing the state's progress.

Chouhan attributed the state's growth to improved infrastructure, such as the upcoming Jewar airport, while criticizing opposition parties for opposing national interests out of frustration.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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