Airport Chaos Overshadows CERAWeek Conference

As the CERAWeek energy conference unfolds in Houston, attendees face unexpected challenges beyond industry discussions. The George Bush Intercontinental Airport has become a focal point of frustration, mirroring disruptions caused by the partial government shutdown.

With serpentine security lines and extended wait times exceeding four hours, travelers, including influential leaders from over 80 countries, are seeking alternate routes. Many are opting to rebook flights from Houston's smaller William P. Hobby Airport or even embark on road trips to nearby cities like Dallas or San Antonio to avoid delays.

Michael Gullo of the Business Council of Canada joined others in a strategic retreat to Austin for a smoother journey home. This logistical conundrum showcases the wider ramifications of the shutdown, even affecting high-powered executives like Pedro Pizarro of Edison International, who chose commercial flights over private jets amid the chaos.