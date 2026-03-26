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Airport Chaos Overshadows CERAWeek Conference

Heightened security delays at Houston's George Bush Intercontinental Airport during the CERAWeek energy conference have caused significant travel disruptions. Attendees, including top industry leaders, face lengthy wait times and are rerouting their travel plans through alternative airports or cities to mitigate delays.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 26-03-2026 04:12 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 04:12 IST
Airport Chaos Overshadows CERAWeek Conference
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As the CERAWeek energy conference unfolds in Houston, attendees face unexpected challenges beyond industry discussions. The George Bush Intercontinental Airport has become a focal point of frustration, mirroring disruptions caused by the partial government shutdown.

With serpentine security lines and extended wait times exceeding four hours, travelers, including influential leaders from over 80 countries, are seeking alternate routes. Many are opting to rebook flights from Houston's smaller William P. Hobby Airport or even embark on road trips to nearby cities like Dallas or San Antonio to avoid delays.

Michael Gullo of the Business Council of Canada joined others in a strategic retreat to Austin for a smoother journey home. This logistical conundrum showcases the wider ramifications of the shutdown, even affecting high-powered executives like Pedro Pizarro of Edison International, who chose commercial flights over private jets amid the chaos.

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