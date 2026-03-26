New Jersey's Stand Against Federal Immigration Enforcement
New Jersey Governor Mikie Sherrill signed three laws aimed at limiting state officials' role in federal immigration enforcement, amidst opposition to the Trump administration's immigration policies. These laws restrict personal data collection and demand transparency from law enforcement, emphasizing adherence to constitutional rights.
New Jersey Governor Mikie Sherrill has taken a bold stand against the Trump administration's immigration policies by signing three significant bills on Wednesday. These measures are designed to limit the involvement of state officials in federal immigration enforcement efforts.
The recently enacted laws introduce strict guidelines for law enforcement, including the obligation to disclose facial identity during public interactions and provide proper identification before arresting or detaining individuals. Furthermore, these laws restrict the collection of personal information, such as immigration status, by local and state authorities.
In a statement, Sherrill emphasized New Jersey's commitment to upholding constitutional rights and the rule of law. However, this move has faced backlash, with Department of Homeland Security's Acting Assistant Secretary Lauren Bis condemning the laws as both dangerous to law enforcement and unconstitutional.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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