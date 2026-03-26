Tragedy Strikes: Constable's Last Stand in Amravati
In Maharashtra's Amravati city, constable Vijay Dilip Nagapure ended his life at the Quick Response Team office. Unmarried and serving since 2014, he used his service pistol after completing his shift. Investigations are underway to uncover motives behind this tragic incident.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Amravati | Updated: 26-03-2026 17:33 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 17:33 IST
- Country:
- India
In a tragic incident in Maharashtra's Amravati city, a police constable allegedly took his own life at the Quick Response Team office, sources revealed.
The official identified the deceased as Vijay Dilip Nagapure, who joined the police force in 2014. Nagapure was unmarried and hailed from Dhamangaon Katpur in Morshi taluka.
After completing his night duty, Nagapure remained at the office and reportedly shot himself with his service weapon. An investigation, led by Commissioner Rakesh Ola, is examining all possible angles of the incident.
- READ MORE ON:
- police
- constable
- suicide
- Amravati
- Maharashtra
- QRT
- investigation
- Nagapure
- Morshi
- service pistol
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