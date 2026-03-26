Tragedy Strikes: Constable's Last Stand in Amravati

In a tragic incident in Maharashtra's Amravati city, a police constable allegedly took his own life at the Quick Response Team office, sources revealed.

The official identified the deceased as Vijay Dilip Nagapure, who joined the police force in 2014. Nagapure was unmarried and hailed from Dhamangaon Katpur in Morshi taluka.

After completing his night duty, Nagapure remained at the office and reportedly shot himself with his service weapon. An investigation, led by Commissioner Rakesh Ola, is examining all possible angles of the incident.