Debunking the Jafrabad Metro Station Blast Myth

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has refuted viral social media messages suggesting an explosion near Jafrabad Metro station. On Thursday, the DMRC clarified that the incident was the result of a 'pantograph flashing' caused by a kite thread caught between the train's pantograph and the overhead equipment.

This incident led to a brief flash and unusual noise but posed no threat to passenger safety or metro operations. The DMRC assured the public that train services were unaffected and no damage was reported.

In light of this, the corporation has urged citizens to avoid flying kites near high-voltage metro lines to prevent operational disruptions and potential hazards.