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Debunking the Jafrabad Metro Station Blast Myth

The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation clarified that there was no explosion at Jafrabad Metro station, countering viral claims. The incident was due to a kite thread causing a 'pantograph flashing'. No safety risks or service disruptions occurred, but the DMRC advised against flying kites near metro lines.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 26-03-2026 21:34 IST | Created: 26-03-2026 21:34 IST
Debunking the Jafrabad Metro Station Blast Myth
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The Delhi Metro Rail Corporation (DMRC) has refuted viral social media messages suggesting an explosion near Jafrabad Metro station. On Thursday, the DMRC clarified that the incident was the result of a 'pantograph flashing' caused by a kite thread caught between the train's pantograph and the overhead equipment.

This incident led to a brief flash and unusual noise but posed no threat to passenger safety or metro operations. The DMRC assured the public that train services were unaffected and no damage was reported.

In light of this, the corporation has urged citizens to avoid flying kites near high-voltage metro lines to prevent operational disruptions and potential hazards.

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