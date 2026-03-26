Fatal Dispute Over Land Turns Deadly in Haryana Village

A violent altercation over land ownership led to the deaths of two men and left ten others injured in Haryana's Karnal district on Thursday, police have confirmed. The incident occurred in Mundigarhi village when a dispute over a four-and-a-half-acre parcel of land turned ugly.

According to law enforcement officials from the Gharaunda police station, the clash erupted between members of two extended families, escalating rapidly with the alleged use of firearms and a tractor. Tragically, Wahid, 55, was allegedly run over by a tractor, while another relative succumbed to injuries sustained during the altercation.

The injured parties are currently receiving medical attention at a local hospital. Investigations are underway to determine the circumstances surrounding this deadly feud, and authorities have called for calm in the area.

(With inputs from agencies.)