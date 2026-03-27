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Close Call: Helicopter and Jet Incident Spurs FAA Investigation

The FAA is investigating a near-miss between a United Airlines jet and an Army Black Hawk helicopter in California. The incident involved visual separation violations, sparking renewed legislative attention. This follows previous incidents, including a fatal mid-air collision in 2025, leading to stricter helicopter traffic rules near major airports.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-03-2026 02:51 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 02:51 IST
Close Call: Helicopter and Jet Incident Spurs FAA Investigation
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The Federal Aviation Administration (FAA) is scrutinizing a near-miss incident involving a United Airlines Boeing 737-800 and an Army Black Hawk helicopter. The close encounter, which occurred during the final approach to John Wayne Airport in California, raises questions about visual separation policies for helicopters near busy airports.

The United Airlines flight from San Francisco was instructed to be aware of the military helicopter nearby. Upon receiving both visual and cockpit traffic alerts, the pilots quickly leveled the aircraft, ensuring a safe landing with 162 passengers and six crew members on board.

This latest incident has re-ignited legislative efforts in the U.S. House to address the critical issue of aircraft and helicopter separation, especially in light of a tragic collision in 2025 that resulted in 67 fatalities. The FAA has since imposed stricter controls on helicopter movement around several major U.S. airports.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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