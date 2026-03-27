ICRA Revises Indian Aviation Outlook Amid Geopolitical Turmoil

In a recent update, ratings agency ICRA has downgraded its outlook on the Indian aviation industry from stable to negative. This change is attributed to recent geopolitical tensions in West Asia leading to disruptions in international airspace.

Moreover, the sharp depreciation of the rupee against the US dollar and anticipated increases in jet fuel prices are heightening cost pressures for airlines. While domestic air traffic growth is projected to sluggishly rise by 0-3% and international traffic by 7-9%, capacity and demand prospects appear weak.

Challenges such as flight rerouting, higher airfares due to fuel surcharges, and the recent removal of airfare caps pose further risks. These economic strains are expected to culminate in substantial net losses for the industry, highlighting vulnerability due to structural cost challenges.

(With inputs from agencies.)