ICRA Revises Indian Aviation Outlook Amid Geopolitical Turmoil
ICRA revised its outlook on the Indian aviation industry to negative, citing geopolitical tensions and economic factors. Increased costs due to rising fuel prices and rupee depreciation, along with rerouting issues, threaten future growth and profitability, projecting significant net losses for the sector in upcoming years.
- Country:
- India
In a recent update, ratings agency ICRA has downgraded its outlook on the Indian aviation industry from stable to negative. This change is attributed to recent geopolitical tensions in West Asia leading to disruptions in international airspace.
Moreover, the sharp depreciation of the rupee against the US dollar and anticipated increases in jet fuel prices are heightening cost pressures for airlines. While domestic air traffic growth is projected to sluggishly rise by 0-3% and international traffic by 7-9%, capacity and demand prospects appear weak.
Challenges such as flight rerouting, higher airfares due to fuel surcharges, and the recent removal of airfare caps pose further risks. These economic strains are expected to culminate in substantial net losses for the industry, highlighting vulnerability due to structural cost challenges.
(With inputs from agencies.)