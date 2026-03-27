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Dhurandhar: The Revenge Sets New Global Box Office Record

Aditya Dhar's blockbuster 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge' grossed an unprecedented Rs 1,088 crore worldwide in its opening week, making it the biggest hit in Indian cinema history. Starring Ranveer Singh, the spy thriller set new records with the biggest opening weekend and fastest Rs 1000 crore run globally.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 27-03-2026 13:24 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 13:24 IST
Dhurandhar: The Revenge Sets New Global Box Office Record
  • Country:
  • India

Aditya Dhar's latest cinematic venture, 'Dhurandhar: The Revenge,' has smashed the global box office, grossing an astonishing Rs 1,088 crore within the first week of its release. The Ranveer Singh-starrer has clinched the title of the biggest blockbuster in the annals of Indian cinema.

According to reports from Jio Studios and B62 Studios, the film's domestic gross reached Rs 814 crore, with an additional Rs 274 crore from overseas markets. This staggering global success is underscored by a net collection of Rs 690 crore in India alone within eight days.

The film, a sequel to the 2025 hit 'Dhurandhar,' broke records with Rs 145 crore earned during its paid previews and opening day in India. Released in multiple languages, the story unfolds in Karachi's Lyari town, following the transformation of a young man into a formidable underworld figure.

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