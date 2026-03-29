Reckless Driving: Collision Chaos in Delhi's Streets
A collision in northwest Delhi's Pitampura left a 21-year-old seriously injured when a car collided with a mini truck. Reckless driving on the wrong side is blamed. The injured were taken to hospitals, and police investigations are underway. Both vehicles have been seized for legal proceedings.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 29-03-2026 15:08 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 15:08 IST
- Country:
- India
A serious road accident took place in northwest Delhi's Pitampura, involving a car and a mini truck, officials reported. The collision, attributed to reckless driving, left a 21-year-old in critical condition.
The incident occurred around 5:30 am near RP Chowk. The car, traveling from Netaji Subhash Place, collided head-on with a mini truck, which was reported to be on the wrong side of the road.
Witnesses described the mini truck as speeding, leaving little time for the car driver to avoid a collision. Police have seized both vehicles for further investigation and legal proceedings are set to follow.
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