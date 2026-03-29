Reckless Driving: Collision Chaos in Delhi's Streets

A serious road accident took place in northwest Delhi's Pitampura, involving a car and a mini truck, officials reported. The collision, attributed to reckless driving, left a 21-year-old in critical condition.

The incident occurred around 5:30 am near RP Chowk. The car, traveling from Netaji Subhash Place, collided head-on with a mini truck, which was reported to be on the wrong side of the road.

Witnesses described the mini truck as speeding, leaving little time for the car driver to avoid a collision. Police have seized both vehicles for further investigation and legal proceedings are set to follow.