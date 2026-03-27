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DCIL Celebrates 50 Years with Ambitious Expansion and Modernisation Plans

Dredging Corporation of India Limited (DCIL) celebrates its 50th anniversary with plans for expansion and modernization. The company aims for a Rs 3,000 crore turnover, backed by a strong Rs 1,400 crore order book, and enhanced dredging capabilities. DCIL also targets growth in the global maritime sector.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Visakhapatnam | Updated: 27-03-2026 18:02 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 18:02 IST
DCIL Celebrates 50 Years with Ambitious Expansion and Modernisation Plans

On Friday, Dredging Corporation of India Limited (DCIL) celebrated its 50th anniversary by unveiling ambitious plans for expansion and modernisation. The company, which plays a pivotal role in India's maritime sector, aims to achieve a turnover of Rs 3,000 crore in the next 5-10 years. This drive is supported by a robust order book of Rs 1,400 crore and significant opportunities arising within the maritime industry.

According to Captain S Divakar, Managing Director and CEO, DCIL has bolstered its operational capabilities and is keen on expanding its domestic and international footprint. Currently, DCIL effectively handles around 80% of India's maintenance dredging operations, a crucial element for port infrastructure and maritime development in the country.

Looking forward, DCIL plans to expand its share in capital dredging and launch new projects internationally, with a keen eye on national initiatives like the Sagarmala Programme. The company is set to induct new dredging vessels to enhance its capabilities, while also exploring emerging sectors such as offshore wind energy support and inland waterways development, ensuring it remains a competitive force in the global market.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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