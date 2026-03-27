India and U.S. Trade Talks: A Delayed Agreement

India and the United States engaged in their first in-person official talks about their bilateral trade pact. India's trade minister held discussions with the U.S. trade chief.

These talks signaled the progress in their negotiations, however, India remains cautious. The nation plans to delay formalizing the trade agreement for several months.

The meeting took place in Cameroon during the WTO Ministerial Conference, according to India's trade minister's social media post.

(With inputs from agencies.)