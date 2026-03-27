India and U.S. Trade Talks: A Delayed Agreement
India's trade minister and the U.S. trade chief held their first in-person discussions about the bilateral trade agreement. Despite the meeting, India will delay signing the trade deal for several months. The officials met during the WTO Ministerial Conference in Cameroon to explore next steps.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Updated: 27-03-2026 19:10 IST | Created: 27-03-2026 19:10 IST
India and the United States engaged in their first in-person official talks about their bilateral trade pact. India's trade minister held discussions with the U.S. trade chief.
These talks signaled the progress in their negotiations, however, India remains cautious. The nation plans to delay formalizing the trade agreement for several months.
The meeting took place in Cameroon during the WTO Ministerial Conference, according to India's trade minister's social media post.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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