False Alarm at Sriganganagar Court: Bomb Threat Sparks Evacuation
A bomb threat at the district and sessions court in Sriganganagar, Rajasthan caused panic and an evacuation, but was later deemed a hoax. The threat was received via a letter from Kolkata. After a thorough search, authorities declared the complex safe and resumed court proceedings. An investigation is ongoing.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Jaipur | Updated: 25-03-2026 12:47 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 12:47 IST
- Country:
- India
Panic spread through the district and sessions court in Sriganganagar, Rajasthan, after a bomb threat prompted an evacuation on Wednesday.
The threat, ultimately a hoax, was delivered through a letter sent from Kolkata, causing authorities to conduct a thorough search with bomb disposal and dog squads.
Once the premises were declared safe, court proceedings resumed. Authorities are continuing their investigation to trace the letter's sender using cyber and postal resources.
(With inputs from agencies.)