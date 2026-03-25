False Alarm at Sriganganagar Court: Bomb Threat Sparks Evacuation

Panic spread through the district and sessions court in Sriganganagar, Rajasthan, after a bomb threat prompted an evacuation on Wednesday.

The threat, ultimately a hoax, was delivered through a letter sent from Kolkata, causing authorities to conduct a thorough search with bomb disposal and dog squads.

Once the premises were declared safe, court proceedings resumed. Authorities are continuing their investigation to trace the letter's sender using cyber and postal resources.

(With inputs from agencies.)