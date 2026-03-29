US-India Economic and Defense Pact: Strategizing the Future

The United States and India are poised to bolster their economic and defense cooperation, according to US Ambassador Sergio Gor. In an interview with Span magazine, Gor emphasized the alignment of India's growing economy with American expertise in energy, advanced manufacturing, and digital infrastructure, defining it as a 'win-win' situation for both countries.

Gor applauded India's participation in the US-led 'Pax Silica' initiative, designed to secure supply chains for semiconductors and critical minerals amid competition from China. The ambassador also highlighted potential regional economic integration bolstered by a proposed trade deal with India, describing it as a 'powerful anchor'.

Further elaborating on defense collaboration, Gor pointed out the significant cooperation under the Quad framework and military exercises such as Malabar and Tiger Triumph. He asserted the US's role as a 'main facilitator' of economic growth in South and Central Asia through strategic trade and investment partnerships, benefiting both nations' economies and security protocols.