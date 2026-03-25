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Strategic Partnerships Propel Indian Army's Drone Capabilities

The 515 Army Base Workshop announced multiple strategic MoUs to boost indigenous drone manufacturing with startups and institutions. These collaborations focus on propulsion systems, AI flight controls, and drone forensics to enhance self-reliance and national security, aligning with India's vision for technological innovation.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Bengaluru | Updated: 25-03-2026 15:56 IST | Created: 25-03-2026 15:56 IST
Strategic Partnerships Propel Indian Army's Drone Capabilities
  • Country:
  • India

The 515 Army Base Workshop (ABW) has inked strategic MoUs to bolster indigenous drone manufacturing capabilities, aligning with India's push for self-reliance in defence technology. The agreements involve significant partnerships with startups and institutions, aiming to modernize unmanned systems through collaborative innovation.

One key MoU was signed with Bengaluru-based startup Nautical Wings Aerospace to develop expertise in electric propulsion systems and composite structures for UAVs. This collaboration focuses on enhancing integrated propulsion systems and reducing reliance on imported technologies.

Further strengthening the initiative, the ABW partnered with Yaanendriya Private Limited and the National Forensic Sciences University. These partnerships will enhance AI-enabled flight control systems and establish frameworks for drone forensics and cyber security, ensuring the resilience and security of emerging technologies.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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