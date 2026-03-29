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Tragic Blaze: Family Devastated in Balaghat Car Fire

A devastating car accident in Madhya Pradesh's Balaghat district resulted in three family members, including a young boy, being burnt alive. The vehicle caught fire after veering into a ditch. Two others were critically injured but survived, while one child escaped unharmed.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Balaghat | Updated: 29-03-2026 18:28 IST | Created: 29-03-2026 18:28 IST
Tragic Blaze: Family Devastated in Balaghat Car Fire
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A tragic accident claimed the lives of three family members, including a four-year-old boy, after their car caught fire in Balaghat district, Madhya Pradesh. The incident occurred late Saturday night, with the vehicle catching fire following a fall into a roadside ditch.

Two members, including the driver Seetram Kelkar and his mother, suffered severe injuries and were hospitalized in neighboring Gondia, Maharashtra. Tragically, Kelkar's father, wife, and young son could not escape the inferno.

A neighbor's child traveling with the family miraculously survived without injury. Police reported that passersby managed to save some occupants by breaking the car's windows, but the fire spread too rapidly for complete rescue.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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