Madhya Pradesh Showcases ODOP Success at Sahyog Sammelan
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav will present the 'One District, One Product' initiative at the Sahyog Sammelan in Uttar Pradesh. The initiative connects local products with markets and exports, fostering economic growth. The focus will be on implementing it as an economic and export-oriented model.
- Country:
- India
Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Mohan Yadav is set to present the state's 'One District, One Product' (ODOP) initiative at the Sahyog Sammelan in Uttar Pradesh on March 31. The ODOP scheme, hailed for its effectiveness, serves as an economic model that uplifts local products by linking them with markets, exports, and job opportunities.
In the state, the initiative is designed not just to preserve traditional products, but to develop a comprehensive value chain. This offers sustainable economic opportunities for artisans, farmers, and micro-entrepreneurs, thereby fostering the state's economic potential.
The forthcoming Madhya Pradesh-Uttar Pradesh conference in Varanasi will discuss the ODOP initiative's implementation and future direction, featuring participation from ministers, officials, and policymakers. The focus will be on developing ODOP as a practical and market-oriented model that strengthens the presence of local products on a global scale.
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