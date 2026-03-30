Government Assures Steady Fuel Supply Amid Panic Buying Concerns

The Indian government, on Monday, assured citizens of a stable fuel supply, despite recent panic buying concerns. Joint Secretary Sujata Sharma of the Ministry of Petroleum and Natural Gas confirmed that the nation maintains 100% natural gas supply for domestic consumers and CNG transport.

Presenting at a joint inter-ministerial briefing, Sharma stated that most LPG bookings are now conducted online, reflecting nearly 95% of transactions. She declared that fuel reserves are ample and measures are in place to address demand. Furthermore, steps like excise duty reductions on petrol and diesel, along with export taxes, have been enacted to stabilize local fuel availability.

Sharma also highlighted advancements in the Piped Natural Gas (PNG) network, aided by inter-ministerial coordination. The government's recent Gazette notification aims to improve last-mile connectivity. Emphasizing sufficient Liquefied Petroleum Gas (LPG) reserves, Sharma cautioned against panic buying while encouraging citizens to purchase fuel responsibly.

(With inputs from agencies.)