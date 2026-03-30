Tragic Scooter Accident Claims Life of Four-Year-Old Girl
A tragic accident in Ambala City resulted in the death of four-year-old Karam after the scooter she was riding with her grandfather was hit by a tempo traveller. The incident took place while they were en route to a Gurdwara. The driver has been arrested.
Devdiscourse News Desk | Ambala | Updated: 30-03-2026 18:33 IST | Created: 30-03-2026 18:33 IST
- Country:
- India
A four-year-old girl lost her life following a tragic accident involving a scooter and a tempo traveller, police reported on Monday.
The incident occurred on Sunday in Ambala City when Karam was riding with her maternal grandfather, Bagicha Singh, to a Gurdwara.
The tempo traveller struck the scooter, causing severe injuries to both, although the girl succumbed despite being rushed to the hospital. The driver now faces legal action, as confirmed by police authorities.
(With inputs from agencies.)