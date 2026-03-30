Kharg Island: The Focal Point of Geopolitical Tensions in the Persian Gulf

Iran's Kharg Island, a key terminal for the nation's oil exports, sits at the center of the escalating conflict involving the US and Israel. Any assault on its infrastructure could drastically escalate tensions, further destabilizing oil markets already affected by skyrocketing prices.

The potential capture or destruction of Kharg Island could severely impede Iran's oil exports, depriving the country of a major revenue source while affecting global oil prices. Such a move would represent a significant escalation, risking retaliatory attacks on neighboring Gulf infrastructures.

Options extend beyond Kharg; nearby islands like Abu Musa and the Greater and Lesser Tunb also hold strategic importance. A strike here could provoke wider regional conflict, affecting global economic stability. Meanwhile, Qeshm Island endures strikes, emphasizing ongoing risks in this volatile region.

(With inputs from agencies.)