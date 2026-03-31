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Breaking Down the Pink Card Controversy: Debunking Myths and Ensuring Mobility for Women

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta debunked myths about the Saheli Pink Card's functionality, affirming its efficient use for free travel for women and transgender residents. The initiative, enhancing women's mobility, counters misinformation while expanding public transport access through comprehensive smart card solutions.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2026 15:57 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 15:57 IST
Breaking Down the Pink Card Controversy: Debunking Myths and Ensuring Mobility for Women
  • Country:
  • India

Delhi Chief Minister Rekha Gupta addressed recent misinformation surrounding the 'Saheli Pink Card'. The claims suggesting restricted usability were labeled as unfounded by Gupta, who confirmed the card functions efficiently for free bus travel.

Launched by President Droupadi Murmu, the Pink National Common Mobility card enhances public transport access, allowing unlimited free travel for women and transgender residents. Over 1 lakh cards have been distributed, reinforcing accessibility.

The initiative supersedes the previous pink paper ticket system, supporting the 'One Nation, One Card' scheme for seamless transport solutions across Delhi, including metro and RRTS. Gupta assures the public of the card's capability to facilitate smooth transit across the city's public transport network.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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