Traffic Turmoil in Delhi: Commuter Advisory Issued
Central Delhi's Paharganj faces traffic disruptions due to underground cabling work by Tata Power. Two lanes are closed, causing congestion. Affected routes include New Rohtak Road between Kamal T Point and Liberty Cinema. Motorists are advised to use alternate routes for smoother transit during peak hours.
Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 31-03-2026 17:23 IST | Created: 31-03-2026 17:23 IST
- Country:
- India
In light of ongoing underground cabling maintenance, central Delhi's Paharganj area is bracing for significant traffic disturbances.
The Delhi Traffic Police has confirmed that parts of New Rohtak Road will be closed from 2 pm to 11 pm, triggering potential congestion.
Authorities strongly recommend motorists to use alternate routes, such as Rani Jhansi Road, to bypass the affected area.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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- Delhi
- traffic
- congestion
- commuters
- Paharganj
- advisory
- Tata Power
- TPDDL
- roadworks
- motorists
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