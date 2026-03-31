Supreme Court to Examine Bhojshala-Kamal Maula Mosque Dispute

The Supreme Court is preparing to hear a plea related to a contentious order from the Madhya Pradesh High Court, which plans to inspect the Bhojshala Temple-Kamal Maula Mosque complex in Dhar before April 2. This decision comes amid ongoing disputes over the religious and historical significance of the ASI-protected structure.

A three-judge bench, including Chief Justice Surya Kant, will address the appeal filed by the Maulana Kamaluddin Welfare Society. The Hindu community considers Bhojshala a temple for Goddess Saraswati, while Muslims claim it as the Kamal Maula Mosque. An ASI order allows Hindus to worship on Tuesdays and Muslims to offer namaz on Fridays.

The ASI's extensive report reveals the site includes elements from ancient temples, suggesting it dates back to the Paramara period. Architectural remains and inscriptions indicate that parts of earlier temples were reused in constructing the current structure. The dispute remains heated, with each community presenting conflicting claims based on the survey's findings.