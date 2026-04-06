Nykaa Forecasts Record Growth Amidst Fashion Boom

Nykaa, the well-known beauty and fashion retailer, announced its optimistic forecast on Monday, predicting record growth for Q4 of fiscal year 2026. The company anticipates its consolidated net revenue growth to reach 'the late twenties,' the highest South Asian consumers have seen in 12 quarters.

This promising outcome is attributed to a notable acceleration in Nykaa's fashion vertical, which complements their already robust beauty sector. In Q4, Nykaa expanded its physical retail presence with 26 new stores, bringing the total number to 313, reflecting its strategic growth trajectory.

Despite potential challenges posed by geopolitical shifts, particularly in West Asia, Nykaa reported that its business remains unaffected, with the region contributing less than 1% to revenue. The firm recorded a significant increase in net profit, reaching Rs 63.31 crore for the December 2025 quarter.