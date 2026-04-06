Left Menu

Navigating the Future: New Maritime Collaboration Launched

Shipping Corporation of India Land and Assets collaborates with Synergy Marine on maritime training and development. Through a new partnership, they aim to enhance nautical studies, focusing on digitalization, sustainability, and workforce readiness. The initiative aligns with India's goal to boost its global maritime workforce share by 2030.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Mumbai | Updated: 06-04-2026 17:32 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 17:32 IST
Navigating the Future: New Maritime Collaboration Launched
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

The Shipping Corporation of India Land and Assets Ltd has entered a strategic partnership with Synergy Marine, focusing on maritime training and capability development, according to a statement released Monday.

This partnership, initiated through the Maritime Training Institute in Powai, seeks to launch a Diploma in Nautical Studies program. The collaboration aims to advance areas like digitalization, sustainability, and training frameworks to meet regulatory and operational standards.

BK Tyagi of SCILAL expressed that this venture aligns with India's ambitions to expand its global maritime workforce share. Ajay Chaudhry of Synergy Marine emphasized the need for evolving maritime training to match industry advancements.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Maharashtra Consumer Commission Holds Standard Chartered to Account for Unfair Practices

Maharashtra Consumer Commission Holds Standard Chartered to Account for Unfa...

 India
2
Early Warning System Revolutionizes Safety Along Beas Riverbanks

Early Warning System Revolutionizes Safety Along Beas Riverbanks

 India
3
Modi's Fiery Allegations: Congress' 'First Family' Under Fire in Assam

Modi's Fiery Allegations: Congress' 'First Family' Under Fire in Assam

 India
4
TDI Infratech and DC Group to Launch 150-Acre Township in Ludhiana

TDI Infratech and DC Group to Launch 150-Acre Township in Ludhiana

 India

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

China’s Biodiversity Challenge: Turning Protected Land into Real Conservation Gains

How Corporate Venture Capital Is Redefining Innovation in Global Start-up Ecosystems

Navigating Welfare Maze: How Malaysia’s Poor Struggle to Access Social Support

Rethinking Climate Action by Empowering Indigenous Peoples and Local Communities

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026