Navigating the Future: New Maritime Collaboration Launched

The Shipping Corporation of India Land and Assets Ltd has entered a strategic partnership with Synergy Marine, focusing on maritime training and capability development, according to a statement released Monday.

This partnership, initiated through the Maritime Training Institute in Powai, seeks to launch a Diploma in Nautical Studies program. The collaboration aims to advance areas like digitalization, sustainability, and training frameworks to meet regulatory and operational standards.

BK Tyagi of SCILAL expressed that this venture aligns with India's ambitions to expand its global maritime workforce share. Ajay Chaudhry of Synergy Marine emphasized the need for evolving maritime training to match industry advancements.

(With inputs from agencies.)