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GeM: Pioneering Public Procurement with International Reach

The Government e-Marketplace (GeM) reported transactions worth Rs 5.03 lakh crore in 2025-26, a 7.4% decline from the previous year due to reduced coal ministry contributions. New features like multi-currency bidding aim to enhance efficiency. Prominent buyers include Coal India, NTPC, and ONGC, with over 11 lakh MSEs participating.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 06-04-2026 18:27 IST | Created: 06-04-2026 18:27 IST
GeM: Pioneering Public Procurement with International Reach
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The Government e-Marketplace (GeM) recorded transactions of Rs 5.03 lakh crore in 2025-26, a 7.4% decrease compared to Rs 5.43 lakh crore in the previous fiscal year, as stated by a senior official. This downturn is largely due to a significant reduction in contributions from the coal ministry.

GeM CEO Mihir Kumar highlighted that the platform has now achieved a cumulative Gross Merchandise Value of Rs 18.4 lakh crore, crossing the Rs 5 lakh crore mark in 2025-26. In efforts to boost platform efficiency, new functionalities like rate contracts and global tender enquiry (GTE) have been introduced.

MSE involvement remains strong with over 11 lakh MSEs registered, receiving over 51 lakh orders. The platform's expansion to support multi-currency bidding allows international sellers to participate, aligning with India's trade pacts with the UAE and the UK. Major buyers such as Coal India, NTPC, and ONGC underscore GeM's pivotal role in public procurement.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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