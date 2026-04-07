Leadership Turbulence in India's Aviation Sector

In a sweeping change affecting over 90% of domestic air traffic, leadership transitions are shaking up India's aviation giants. Air India confirmed the planned departure of CEO and Managing Director Campbell Wilson, adding to a series of executive exits in the industry.

Wilson's departure follows Aloke Singh of Air India Express and IndiGo's Pieter Elbers, signaling a period of change at the top echelons of these airlines. While IndiGo announced the appointment of former British Airways CEO William Walsh as Elbers' successor, Air India is setting up a committee to find Wilson's successor.

The ongoing leadership churn in these airlines signals significant shifts in the fast-evolving aviation market. Analysts closely watch how Air India Group and IndiGo will adapt to ensure consumer satisfaction and sustained growth amid apprehensions of industry duopolies.