Left Menu

SILA Secures $100 Million to Boost Nationwide Expansion

SILA, a real estate firm involved in facility management and other services, has secured a $100 million investment from Permira. This funding will enhance SILA's technological capabilities and support its expansion across India. SILA offers services in facility management, equipment leasing, catering, and real estate advisory.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 08-04-2026 15:48 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 15:48 IST
SILA Secures $100 Million to Boost Nationwide Expansion
This image is AI-generated and does not depict any real-life event or location. It is a fictional representation created for illustrative purposes only.
  • Country:
  • India

SILA, a real estate firm well-versed in facility management and a variety of related services, has successfully secured a $100 million investment from funds advised by the global investment firm, Permira.

The company announced on Wednesday that this substantial injection of capital will not only aid its ongoing expansion across India but will also enhance its technology capabilities and foster the growth of adjacent service lines.

Founded by Rushabh and Sahil Vora, SILA boasts an integrated platform that covers facility management, material handling equipment leasing, food catering, and real estate advisory, serving a diverse clientele of corporate occupiers, institutional real estate funds, landowners, and developers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

TRENDING

1
Priyank Kharge Defends Father's 'Poisonous Snake' Remark Against BJP and RSS

Priyank Kharge Defends Father's 'Poisonous Snake' Remark Against BJP and RSS

 India
2
Ukrainian Strike Hits Major Crimean Oil Terminal

Ukrainian Strike Hits Major Crimean Oil Terminal

 Ukraine
3

MMTC-PAMP Pioneers Innovative Silver Buyback Program

 India
4
Trump's Ceasefire Halts Oil Shock, Sparks Market Surge

Trump's Ceasefire Halts Oil Shock, Sparks Market Surge

 Global

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Bangladesh Faces Acute Nurse Shortage Amid Rising Healthcare Demand

From 3D Design to 5D Delivery: A Smarter BIM Workflow for Road Construction Teams

Cameroon Targets 48 High-Risk Districts in Renewed Fight Against Cholera Spread

When AI Learns From Itself: The Hidden Risks to Collective Knowledge Systems

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026