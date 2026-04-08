SILA Secures $100 Million to Boost Nationwide Expansion

SILA, a real estate firm well-versed in facility management and a variety of related services, has successfully secured a $100 million investment from funds advised by the global investment firm, Permira.

The company announced on Wednesday that this substantial injection of capital will not only aid its ongoing expansion across India but will also enhance its technology capabilities and foster the growth of adjacent service lines.

Founded by Rushabh and Sahil Vora, SILA boasts an integrated platform that covers facility management, material handling equipment leasing, food catering, and real estate advisory, serving a diverse clientele of corporate occupiers, institutional real estate funds, landowners, and developers.

(With inputs from agencies.)