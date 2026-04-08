Indian Railways Loco Pilots Face Overwork Amid Freight Success

A railway loco pilots' union has reported that a significant percentage of Indian Railways engine drivers worked beyond the stipulated working hours in the financial year 2025-26, raising safety concerns.

According to the union, while the railway board celebrates record freight achievements, data reveals a troubling trend of over-deployment, with nearly nine percent of pilots working over 12 hours and 47 percent more than nine hours per shift.

The All India Loco Running Staff Association has called for operational changes to reduce excessive duty hours and improve working conditions, stressing the need for recognition of the dedication of the railway's running crew.