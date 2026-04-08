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Ceasefire Spurs Stock Surge and Oil Price Plunge

Global stock markets are experiencing a significant surge while oil prices drop to around USD 90 per barrel. This follows a two-week ceasefire agreement among Trump, Iran, and Israel, easing tensions and enabling free oil flow from the Persian Gulf, boosting international market confidence.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Newyork | Updated: 08-04-2026 19:11 IST | Created: 08-04-2026 19:11 IST
Ceasefire Spurs Stock Surge and Oil Price Plunge
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Global stock markets are experiencing a remarkable upswing as oil prices fall, hitting approximately USD 90 per barrel. This development follows the establishment of a temporary ceasefire between the United States, Iran, and Israel, which has alleviated geopolitical tensions.

The S&P 500 index saw a notable leap of 2.7 percent after President Donald Trump, along with Iran and Israel, agreed on a two-week ceasefire. The agreement was reached just before a critical deadline set by Trump, which demanded Iran's reopening of the Strait of Hormuz to ensure the free flow of oil from the Persian Gulf.

This diplomatic breakthrough had a substantial positive impact on financial markets, with the Dow Jones Industrial Average skyrocketing by 1,350 points and the Nasdaq composite rising by 3.4 percent. European and Asian markets recorded even larger gains, reflecting a global surge in investor confidence.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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