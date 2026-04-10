Left Menu

DLF Mall of India Welcomes TAG Heuer: Elevating Retail Luxury

DLF Mall of India enhances its luxury brand lineup by introducing TAG Heuer, marking the watchmaker's first franchise boutique in India. This move underscores DLF's commitment to a premium retail ecosystem, aligning with rising luxury consumption trends driven by affluence and aspiration in the Indian market.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 10-04-2026 16:24 IST | Created: 10-04-2026 16:24 IST
DLF Mall of India Welcomes TAG Heuer: Elevating Retail Luxury
DLF Mall of India welcomes TAG Heuers First Boutique Store. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • India

DLF Mall of India has made a significant addition to its luxury brand portfolio with the launch of TAG Heuer's first franchise boutique in the country. Partnering with Kapoor Watch Company, this venture marks an important step in strengthening the mall's reputation as a hub for premium and aspirational brands.

The luxury retail sector in India is experiencing robust growth fueled by a burgeoning affluent consumer base and a shift towards aspiration-driven shopping habits. Categories such as fine watchmaking are now pivotal in this rise, as consumers gravitate towards brands that embody heritage and craftsmanship combined with immersive retail experiences.

This strategic introduction of TAG Heuer at DLF Mall of India reflects the evolving consumer trends and reaffirms the mall's position as a preferred destination for luxury shopping. The brand's new boutique, featuring iconic collections, offers an enhanced retail experience and symbolizes DLF's continuing endeavor to provide cutting-edge and customer-focused retail environments.

TRENDING

1
Ceasefire in the Middle East: Fragile Talks Amidst Israeli-Hezbollah Conflict

Ceasefire in the Middle East: Fragile Talks Amidst Israeli-Hezbollah Conflic...

 Global
2
Mamata govt more focused on constructing madrasas than building schools for underprivileged: Shah in Bengal's Debra.

Mamata govt more focused on constructing madrasas than building schools for ...

 India
3
Electoral Roll Controversy: Scrutiny and Restoration in West Bengal

Electoral Roll Controversy: Scrutiny and Restoration in West Bengal

 India
4
Sri Lankan Cricketer Backs Down in Legal Clash with Cricket Board

Sri Lankan Cricketer Backs Down in Legal Clash with Cricket Board

 Sri Lanka

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

FinTech boom falls short without AI skills

Global health gaps persist despite progress, rooted in centuries of social inequality

Why humans are now frontline defense against AI cyber attacks

Dark web ransomware networks adopt AI tools to expand global cyber threats

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-720-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026