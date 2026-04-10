DLF Mall of India Welcomes TAG Heuer: Elevating Retail Luxury

DLF Mall of India has made a significant addition to its luxury brand portfolio with the launch of TAG Heuer's first franchise boutique in the country. Partnering with Kapoor Watch Company, this venture marks an important step in strengthening the mall's reputation as a hub for premium and aspirational brands.

The luxury retail sector in India is experiencing robust growth fueled by a burgeoning affluent consumer base and a shift towards aspiration-driven shopping habits. Categories such as fine watchmaking are now pivotal in this rise, as consumers gravitate towards brands that embody heritage and craftsmanship combined with immersive retail experiences.

This strategic introduction of TAG Heuer at DLF Mall of India reflects the evolving consumer trends and reaffirms the mall's position as a preferred destination for luxury shopping. The brand's new boutique, featuring iconic collections, offers an enhanced retail experience and symbolizes DLF's continuing endeavor to provide cutting-edge and customer-focused retail environments.