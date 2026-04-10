Maharashtra Embraces Driver Assist Systems for Safer Roads

The Maharashtra government has made a significant move to enhance road safety and operational efficiency by amending its Motor Vehicles Rules. Officials announced on Friday that heavy goods vehicles equipped with a 'Driver Assist System' (DAS) are now exempt from the requirement of having an attendant on board.

This amendment to Rule 249, notified by the state's Home Department on April 8, aligns with the industry's push to reduce financial and manpower burdens. Truckers have long demanded this change, citing attendant shortages and the cost implications linked with it.

The 'Driver Assist System' is defined as a comprehensive setup including a 360-degree vision camera, proximity alarms, and external warning systems, all designed to ensure the driver's and other road users' safety. The amendment excludes articulated semi-trailers and hydraulic trailers used for oversized loads unless they are also DAS-equipped, a move transporters have largely welcomed.

(With inputs from agencies.)