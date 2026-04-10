Uttar Pradesh and Denmark: Pioneering Partnerships for a Prosperous Future

In a significant move towards international collaboration, Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath met Denmark's Ambassador to India, Rasmus Abildgaard Kristensen, in Lucknow to discuss wide-ranging opportunities in investment and technological cooperation.

The dialogue focused on enhancing partnerships across multiple sectors, including defense, renewable energy, and healthcare. Adityanath underscored UP's robust policy framework and infrastructure as pivotal for fostering such collaborations.

Ambassador Kristensen expressed optimism about the potential for Danish companies in UP's defense corridor and clean energy initiatives, emphasizing skill development and sustainable growth as key areas for future cooperation.