Tragic Collision in Bihar: Ten Dead and 25 Injured in Katihar District

A catastrophic road accident claimed ten lives and injured 25 others in Bihar's Katihar district on Saturday evening. The crash, involving a bus, a truck, and a pickup van, occurred at 6:30 pm on NH-31.

Authorities suspect the bus driver lost control, leading to the collision. Injured individuals were promptly transported to a nearby government hospital for treatment, as stated by Superintendent of Police Shikhar Choudhary.

An investigation is underway, and the process of identifying the deceased is ongoing, according to a district police statement. The bus driver sustained serious injuries in the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)