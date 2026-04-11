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Tragic Collision in Bihar: Ten Dead and 25 Injured in Katihar District

A tragic accident in Bihar's Katihar district resulted in the death of ten people and injuries to 25 others when a bus, truck, and pickup van collided on NH-31. Investigations are ongoing as officials work to confirm the identities of the deceased.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Katihar | Updated: 11-04-2026 21:08 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 21:08 IST
Tragic Collision in Bihar: Ten Dead and 25 Injured in Katihar District
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  • India

A catastrophic road accident claimed ten lives and injured 25 others in Bihar's Katihar district on Saturday evening. The crash, involving a bus, a truck, and a pickup van, occurred at 6:30 pm on NH-31.

Authorities suspect the bus driver lost control, leading to the collision. Injured individuals were promptly transported to a nearby government hospital for treatment, as stated by Superintendent of Police Shikhar Choudhary.

An investigation is underway, and the process of identifying the deceased is ongoing, according to a district police statement. The bus driver sustained serious injuries in the incident.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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