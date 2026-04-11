Potato Politics: Market Access Woes in West Bengal

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has criticized the West Bengal government, accusing it of impeding market access for the state's potato farmers in neighboring states.

The remarks, initially brought up by Union Home Minister Amit Shah during an election rally, highlight administrative hurdles allegedly facing farmers due to the state government's policies.

Pradhan alleges this has led to significant income losses for farmers, as markets in Odisha and Jharkhand remain inaccessible. He suggests that political change could ensure better market access and a fairer financial footing for potato farmers.

(With inputs from agencies.)