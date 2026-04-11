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Potato Politics: Market Access Woes in West Bengal

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan criticizes the West Bengal government for limiting market access for the state's potato farmers. He claims the state's 'arrogance' hinders farmers from obtaining fair prices, with markets in Odisha and Jharkhand effectively closed off, causing significant income losses.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 11-04-2026 19:09 IST | Created: 11-04-2026 19:09 IST
Potato Politics: Market Access Woes in West Bengal
  • Country:
  • India

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan has criticized the West Bengal government, accusing it of impeding market access for the state's potato farmers in neighboring states.

The remarks, initially brought up by Union Home Minister Amit Shah during an election rally, highlight administrative hurdles allegedly facing farmers due to the state government's policies.

Pradhan alleges this has led to significant income losses for farmers, as markets in Odisha and Jharkhand remain inaccessible. He suggests that political change could ensure better market access and a fairer financial footing for potato farmers.

(With inputs from agencies.)

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