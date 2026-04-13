Tragedy Strikes in Thane: Deadly Collision Claims Eleven Lives
A devastating collision between a van and a cement mixer in Thane, Maharashtra, resulted in 11 fatalities and two serious injuries. The accident took place on Raita bridge in Murbad. Traffic disruptions ensued on the Kalyan to Ahilyanagar road, but the affected stretch has since been cleared.
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An unfortunate accident in Maharashtra's Thane district led to the tragic loss of 11 lives when a van collided with a cement mixer. The incident unfolded on Monday morning on the Raita bridge in Govili village of Murbad, according to local police sources.
The van, traveling from Kalyan to Murbad, crashed head-on with the oncoming mixer around 10:45 am. This devastating collision has resulted in the deaths of eight men and three women. Furthermore, two individuals suffering severe injuries have been transported to Ulhasnagar's central hospital for medical care.
The authorities have identified six victims, while efforts to identify the remaining victims are ongoing. Post-accident, there was a brief traffic halt on the route from Kalyan to Ahilyanagar, but the traffic flow has been restored, confirmed senior officials.
(With inputs from agencies.)
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