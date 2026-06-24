Fed's Bubble Dilemma: Ignoring or Preventing Future Crashes

The new Federal Reserve Chair, Kevin Warsh, shares a similar stance to Alan Greenspan, focusing more on addressing asset bubbles post-crash rather than preemptively. This approach, while allowing technological growth, previously led to significant economic crises, and raises questions about the Fed's role in current market valuations.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Federal Reserve Chair Kevin Warsh Is Unlikely To Differ Much From The Late Alan Greenspan On How The Central Bank Should Deal With Financial Asset Bubbles And That Legacy Offers Little Comfort To Anyone During His Almost Two Decades Leading The Fed | Updated: 24-06-2026 15:31 IST | Created: 24-06-2026 15:31 IST
Fed's Bubble Dilemma: Ignoring or Preventing Future Crashes
Kevin Warsh

Kevin Warsh, the newly appointed Federal Reserve Chair, aligns with the late Alan Greenspan regarding handling financial asset bubbles. Like Greenspan, Warsh prefers addressing bubbles after they burst rather than deflating them early. This stance mirrors actions that facilitated technological evolution but subsequently resulted in considerable economic downturns.

Some critics argue this reactive strategy potentially overlooks brewing economic and market volatility issues, especially as AI and tech-driven valuations skyrocket. The key question remains: should the Fed intervene earlier or continue its traditional approach of mopping up aftermaths?

The ongoing debate gains urgency as recent gains in tech stock indexes suggest potential bubble conditions, urging reevaluation of the Fed's proactive versus reactive roles in financial stabilization.

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