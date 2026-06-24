Aastha Spintex's IPO: A High-Stakes Leap in India's Textile Industry

The buzz around Aastha Spintex Limited's IPO is growing as its Grey Market Premium (GMP) shares trade at Rs 45-50, underscoring strong demand even before the price band announcement. The offering begins on June 29, 2026, closing on July 1, and will be listed on both NSE and BSE.

Founded over 12 years ago, Aastha Spintex operates a substantial cotton ginning and spinning facility in Gujarat, with output spanning high-quality yarns. From FY23 to FY25, revenue surged by 47%, but the real highlight is a 22-fold profit increase, positioning the company as a leader among peers in capital efficiency.

The IPO will fund a strategic acquisition of Falcon Yarns, effectively doubling Aastha's capacity and reinforcing its stance in the textile market. As global and domestic demands shift, coupled with the India-centric 'China+1' strategy, Aastha's robust infrastructure and certifications make it an attractive partner for international brands.