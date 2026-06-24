Aastha Spintex's IPO: A High-Stakes Leap in India's Textile Industry

Aastha Spintex, an integrated cotton company, is making waves with its Grey Market Premium and upcoming IPO. The company's impressive financial growth, capacity expansion through Falcon acquisition, and strategic positioning amid global textile shifts mark it as a key player in India's textile ascent.

Devdiscourse News Desk | New Delhi | Updated: 24-06-2026 15:56 IST | Created: 24-06-2026 15:56 IST
Aastha Spintex's IPO: A High-Stakes Leap in India's Textile Industry
Aastha Spintex IPO: GMP at Rs 45-50 Signals Strong Demand for This 22x Profit Growth Story. Image Credit: ANI

The buzz around Aastha Spintex Limited's IPO is growing as its Grey Market Premium (GMP) shares trade at Rs 45-50, underscoring strong demand even before the price band announcement. The offering begins on June 29, 2026, closing on July 1, and will be listed on both NSE and BSE.

Founded over 12 years ago, Aastha Spintex operates a substantial cotton ginning and spinning facility in Gujarat, with output spanning high-quality yarns. From FY23 to FY25, revenue surged by 47%, but the real highlight is a 22-fold profit increase, positioning the company as a leader among peers in capital efficiency.

The IPO will fund a strategic acquisition of Falcon Yarns, effectively doubling Aastha's capacity and reinforcing its stance in the textile market. As global and domestic demands shift, coupled with the India-centric 'China+1' strategy, Aastha's robust infrastructure and certifications make it an attractive partner for international brands.

TRENDING

1
Faster Mental Health Support Reaches More New Zealanders

Faster Mental Health Support Reaches More New Zealanders

New Zealand
2
INS Tarkash Concludes Mauritius Visit, Sails for Further Deployment

INS Tarkash Concludes Mauritius Visit, Sails for Further Deployment

India
3
Panchayat Service Delivery Takes Centre Stage in Srinagar

Panchayat Service Delivery Takes Centre Stage in Srinagar

India
4
Young SAPS Officer Inspires Through Service and Growth

Young SAPS Officer Inspires Through Service and Growth

South Africa

PERSPECTIVES AND INSIGHTS

Climate Shock, Empty Credit, No Land: Africa’s Women Farmers Face Triple Threat

Why Measles Campaigns in Africa Need Better Data, Targeting and Follow-Up

Electric Vehicles in South Africa: Promise, Power Gaps and the Road to Grid Readiness

Why the Next Global Food Crisis Could Begin With a Geopolitical Threat

DevShots

Latest News

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback

Use this form for editorial or site feedback. We usually reply within 2 to 3 working days.

By submitting, you agree that we may use your email address to respond.

Subscribe to our Newsletter  

STANDARDS & POLICIES

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse
Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2026