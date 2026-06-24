KNDS Gears Up for Strategic IPO Amid Franco-German Balance of Power

KNDS, a prominent Franco-German tank manufacturer born from the merger of Nexter and Krauss-Maffei Wegmann, is set to initiate its IPO by July. The move aims to adjust the power balance between France and Germany, valuing the firm around €15 billion, with significant strategic and structural implications.

Devdiscourse News Desk | Francogerman Tank Maker Knds Rolled Out Its Stock Market Listing Plans On Wednesday | Updated: 24-06-2026 14:56 IST | Created: 24-06-2026 14:56 IST
KNDS Gears Up for Strategic IPO Amid Franco-German Balance of Power
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On Wednesday, Franco-German tank manufacturer KNDS announced its plans to list on the stock market, marking the formal onset of its initial public offering. As one of Europe's significant defense players, this move follows prolonged negotiations over the control dynamics within the company. The IPO is slated for early July, aiming to realign stakeholder power between France and Germany.

Emerging from the 2015 merger of France's Nexter and Germany's Krauss-Maffei Wegmann, KNDS employs 11,000 personnel. Renowned for producing Leopard 2 and Leclerc battle tanks, the company's sales surged by 16% to €4.4 billion in 2025, with forecasts of a 30% increase in 2026. However, operating profit margins are projected to contract slightly to 12% post-IPO-costs.

KNDS, headquartered in Amsterdam, plans a dual listing in Paris and Frankfurt, akin to Airbus. Existing share capital will be sold off, maintaining current shareholder stakes. The French and KMW family owners currently hold 50% each, with plans to marginally reduce France's holding. Post-IPO, the board will expand, emphasizing collaborative oversight between France and Germany, ensuring key decisions align with joint interests.

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